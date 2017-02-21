Mildred Brutlag

Mildred V. Brutlag, 96, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Feb. 18, 2017) in Urbana.

She was born Aug. 15, 1920, in Ash Grove Township, the daughter of Walter and Emily (Hopmann) Scheiwe. Mildred married John Brutlag on March 9, 1940. He preceded her in death.

Mildred was a homemaker, housekeeper and worked at Crystal Foods Spice Plant.

She considered her faith and her family top priorities in life. Mildred was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Ladies Aide and Lutheran Women Missionary League. Mildred was an excellent cook, seamstress and a great listener. She also was an avid card player.

Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Dale (Karon) Brutlag, Dave (Rita) Brutlag and Joel (Carolyn) Brutlag; daughters and son-in-law: June Harvey and Kathy (Mike) McKinney; sisters and brother-in-law, Velma (Allen) Carley and Marian Taden; 19 grandchildren: 46 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two great-grandchildren, Marissa Brutlag and Addison Brutlag

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Woodworth, with the Rev. Matthew Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Woodworth.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor's choice.

