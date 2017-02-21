Dorothy Rule, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Feb. 17, 2017) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 30, 1923, in Kankakee, the daughter of William and Anna Boland Searle. Dorothy married Clarence Rule on Aug. 2, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1983.

Dorothy worked at Fiber Drum in Kankakee as a factory worker. She retired in 1995. She also worked at Carson Pirie Scott from 1995 until 2003.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Surviving are two sons, Gary Rule and Joe Rule, both of Kankakee; two daughters and one son-in-law, Linda Tapp, of Kankakee, and Shelia (Phil) Jurgensen, of Richmond, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Amber Bartley, Deserae Rule, Nakota Rule, Nicholas (Tami) Savoie, Phillip (Casey) Jurgensen, Sarah Jurgensen and Jennifer Rule; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces; and one nephew.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Larry Don Rule; three sisters, Gertrude, Margie and Elmae; and two brothers, Donald and Danny.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Kankakee at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

