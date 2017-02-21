Donna Spencer

Donna Guimond Spencer, 84, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Feb. 18, 2017) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Feb. 2, 1933, in Kankakee, the daughter of Robert and Gladys Lester Remillard.

Donna married Bernard Guimond in May 1970. He preceded her in death in November 1983. In June 1985, she married Bob Spencer. He preceded her in death in January 1997.

Donna had been the liquor department manager at Walgreens, Meadowview Shopping Center.

She loved the Chicago Cubs and spending time with her family. She liked to travel and play cards. Donna was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are three daughters, Debbie Heiss, of Hutchison, Kan., Mickey Montgomery, of Hutchison, Kan., and Kristine Clark, of Bradley; two grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Benoit, of Prairie Grove, Ark., and Gary Benoit, of Warsaw, Ind.; three great-grandchildren, Cayden, Ella and Tate; a family friend, Marla Austin, of Bradley; one son-in-law, Richard Benoit, of Wichita, Kan.; and her former husband, Bernard Clark.

In addition to two of her husbands, she also was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Hein-Wallner and Carol Steele.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Leon Fritz will officiate the funeral service. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.

