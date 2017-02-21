Dianne Ponton

Dianne M. (Livsey) Ponton, 61, of Yorkville, passed away Thursday (Feb. 16, 2017) at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, with her loving family by her side.

She was born Nov. 26, 1955, in Kankakee, the daughter of the late Elmer “Buzz” Livsey and Betty Livsey. Her father preceded her in death.

Dianne was raised and educated in Coal City and graduated with the class of 1973. She worked at the laundromat in Yorkville and was an independent consultant for Younique Makeup. Dianne loved spending time with her grandchildren, her dogs “Snuggy” and “Buddy,” and loved playing computer games.

Surviving are her fiancé, Richard Clapper; her mother, of Green Valley, Ariz.; daughter, Heidi (Scott) Coultrip, of Newark; son, Brian (Chelsey) Komnick, of Marseilles; grandchildren, Allison (Kevin Elliot), Hailey (Gage Harrington) and Brandon Coultrip, Olivia Joyce and Cash Komnick; great-grandchild, Novah Rae Harrington; sister, Lois (Roger) Schultz; brothers, Keith Livsey and John Gibson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Aaden William Stirbis Komnick.

Visitation took place Sunday at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. Her celebration of life service was held Monday at the First Christian Church in Morris. The Rev. Scott Zorn officiated. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

