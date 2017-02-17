Joseph Lestina

Joseph Raymond Lestina, 68, of Diamond, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 15, 2017) at his home.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Robert Noesen will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers will be Aaron Lestina, Brian Grega, Mark Pavlis, Joe Lestina, Jim Fleishman and Mike Knick. Memorials may be made to: Autism Speaks, Regency Office Plaza, Suite 304, 2700 River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60018; American Cancer Society, 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Please sign his online guestbook at reevesfuneral.com.