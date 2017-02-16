Death notices: Feb. 16, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Shirley Good</strong>, 90, of Kankakee and formerly of Union Hill, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 14, 2017) at Miller Healthcare in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Gary Johnson</strong>, 79, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 15, 2017) at River North of Bradley Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Home.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, Feb. 17</strong>

<strong>Paul Behrends,</strong> 11 a.m. Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley

<strong>Judge Roger Benson</strong>, 10 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais

<strong>Bernard "Barney" Faletti Sr.</strong>, 10 a.m. Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood

<strong>Clelia "Clara" Proctor</strong>, 2 p.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais

<strong>Saturday, Feb. 18</strong>

<strong>Helen Chigaros,</strong> 10 a.m. St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee

<strong>Shirley DiPasquale,</strong> 10:30 a.m. Brown Funeral Home in Manteno

<strong>Jeannetta Vogelzang</strong>, 10:30 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Ina Ruth Lochner</strong>, 97, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 15 at St. Martin of Tours Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Sunny Castillo offiiciating. She passed away Feb. 8, 2017. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Sonny Lochner, Calahan Mallaney, Kendra, Tucker and Jenell Reed and David Blomberg