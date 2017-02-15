Robert 'Bob' Ward

Robert "Bob" Hilton Ward, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Feb. 12, 2017) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Dec. 27, 1926, in Chicago Heights, the son of Hilton Alexander and Harriet Skeeters Ward. Bob married Catherine Ellen Rakowski in April 1950 at Fort Sheridan. She preceded him in death on Feb. 26, 1977.

On Jan. 5, 1980, he married Eleanore "Ellie" Wehr. in Kankakee. She preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 2011.

Mr. Ward worked in insurance management. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing and watching sports.

He served in the U.S. Army for nine years. While in the service, he played football. Before his time in the service, he played semi-pro baseball and basketball.

Bob was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Surviving are two sons, Michael R. and Marianne T. Ward, of Downers Grove, and Patrick A. and Nancy Ward, of Newburgh, Ind.; one daughter, Mary K. and Robert Tolmer, of Bourbonnais; eight grandchildren, Catherine, Matthew, Sean, Meaghen, Erin, Rachel, Ryan, and Kelsey; nine great-grandchildren, Aristidis, Sevastos, Patrick, Lettie, Silas, Emma, Lyla, Anna, and Maggie; his stepchildren, David McLaren, of Roanoke, Va., Tim and Sharon McLaren, of Kankakee, Matt and Martha McLaren, of Bonfield, Amanda Jackson, of North Port, Fla., Martha Moore, of Roanoke, Va., and Kathleen and Tom Gordon, of Stevens Point, Wis.; along with an additional nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Inurnment will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Winfield. Deacon Bob Miciunais will officiate at the inurnment.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)