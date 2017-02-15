Jeannetta Vogelzang, 100, of Monticello, and formerly of Beecher, passed away Friday (Feb. 10, 2017) at Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello.

She was born March 31, 1916, in Alto, Wis., the daughter of Harry and Flora Boerma Osenga.

Jeannetta married Theodore "Ted" Vogelzang on June 15, 1944, in Springfield, Mo. He preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 2001.

Mrs. Vogelzang had been a homemaker. She enjoyed baking and sewing, and made many wedding cakes during the years. She also liked gardening and canning vegetables and fruit for the family. Her love for her family and many friends was surpassed only by her love for Christ.

Surviving are four sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Dorothy Vogelzang of Madison, Wis., Harold and Lynn Vogelzang, of Monticello, Richard and Anita Vogelzang, of Iowa City, Iowa, and Clarence and LeAndra Vogelzang, of Monticello; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Robert Osenga, of California, Flora Hurst, of California, Herb and Esther Osenga, of Pennsylvania, Harold and Mary Ann Osenga, of Georgia, and Donald and Gerri Osenga, of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and three sisters.

Jeannetta's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to those who provided care for their mother at the Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. Saturday until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Jeff Thayer and Jeffrey Vogelzang officiating. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the Jeannetta Vogelzang Memorial, c/o First State Bank in Monticello, 201 W. Main St., Monticello, IL 61856. Proceeds will be used to assist the Piatt County Nursing Home Alzheimer's Unit.

