David “Pampaw” Lackey Sr.

David "Pampaw" William Lackey Sr., 64, of Paxton, and formerly of Rankin and Rossville, passed away on Tuesday (Feb. 14, 2017) at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. An additional time of visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral services also at the funeral home. Craig Massey will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family to help pay for the expense of the funeral.

