Clelia "Clara" Proctor, 95, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Feb. 11, 2017) at Riverside Memory Care in Bourbonnais.

She was born March 15, 1921, the daughter of Nick and Theresa Spada Monacelli. Clelia married William Proctor on June 15, 1946, in Lohrville, Wis. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30,1977.

Clelia was a homemaker. She was an avid vegetable gardener and did a lot of canning for her family. She was a seamstress and played the accordion and guitar.

Suriving are one daughter, Teresa Proctor, of Lake Jackson, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Querino and Jean Monacelli, of Lohrville, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Micheal; three sisters; and two brothers.

A visitation will be from noon Friday until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

