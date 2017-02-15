Bernard 'Barney' Faletti Sr.

Bernard "Barney" Michael Faletti Sr., 76, of Wilmington, passed away suddenly on Monday (Feb. 13, 2017) at his home.

He was born Feb. 19, 1940, in Braidwood, the son of Joseph and Rose (nee Bertino) Faletti.

Barney Sr. was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood. He spent his days at Faletti Meats, where he enjoyed visiting with his customers and talking about the local sports and family.

He started his days with his close friends and family, "The Coffee Crew," solving many of the problems in the world. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with them fishing on the river.

Surviving are his wife, Alice (nee Foreman) Faletti, of Wilmington; son, Barney (Heather) Faletti Jr., of Braidwood; grandchildren, Meghan and Michael Faletti; three brothers, Joseph (the late Ruth) Faletti, of Braidwood, Peter (Carol) Faletti, of South Wilmington, and Mike (Linda) Faletti, of Braidwood; one sister, Rose (Elmer) Fick, of Aurora; granddaughter, Alexis Bresley; three additional children he and Alice had the pleasure of raising, Mike Cairns, Carol Huston and Robert Cairns; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Dominic Faletti; and two sisters, Jessie Favero and Anna Faletti.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd. and Crematory, Braidwood Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Show Reddy Allam officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.

