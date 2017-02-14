Joan Ptacek

Joan Marie Ptacek (nee Martin), 82, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Saturday (Feb. 11, 2017) at her home.

Born on Dec. 31, 1934, in LaSalle, Joan was the daughter of Joseph and Marie (nee Noonan) Martin.

She was a 1952 graduate of Wilmington High School in Wilmington. On May 4, 1957, she married George Ptacek.

Joan was employed by the Ammunition Procurement and Supply Agency for 16 years and then worked for the Social Security Administration for 15 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member and secretary for the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Joan was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington and served as secretary for the Council of Catholic Women. She was named Woman of the Year in 1996. Joanie enjoyed being with family and friends. She always will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, and her smile that would light up a room.

Survivors include her daughter, Diane Ptacek, of Wilmington; sister, Rita Hiles, of Kankakee; brother, John (Barbara) Martin, of Park Ridge; sisters-in-law, Katie Martin, of Evanston, and Jane Ptacek, of Braidwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; sister, Mary Lou Hilbert; and brothers, William Martin and Lawrence Martin.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday until the 6 p.m. funeral services at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd. and Crematory. The Rev. Steve Bondi will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded after services. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood,

Memorials may be made to the family for their distribution.

