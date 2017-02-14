Jeannetta Vogelzang, 100, of Monticello, and formerly of Beecher, passed away Friday (Feb. 10, 2017) at Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. Saturday until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Jeff Thayer and Jeffrey Vogelzang officiating. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to the Jeannetta Vogelzang Memorial, c/o First State Bank in Monticello, 201 W. Main Street, Monticello, IL 61856. Proceeds will be used to assist the Piatt County Nursing Home Alzheimer's Unit.

