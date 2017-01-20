Treva Watson

Treva Irene (Jackson) Watson, 98, of Kankakee, and a longtime resident of Momence, passed away Thursday (Jan. 19, 2017) at Miller Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 12, 1918, in Kankakee, the fourth child born to Edward and Grace Jackson. Preceding her in death were her brothers, Clarence and John Jackson; and her older sister, Bernice (Jackson) Cole.

Treva married her childhood sweetheart, Joseph Paul Watson, on June 7, 1943, in Fredericksburg, Va., when he was in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed at Quantico, Va. After World War II, they lived in Manteno and then moved to Momence in 1950, where they and their daughter, Joanne, lived in their home along the Kankakee River for many years. Her husband preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 1978.

During her lifetime, Treva had many full-time and part-time jobs, including being a newspaper columnist in a Washington, D.C., newspaper, working in the Bear Brand factory, the ammunition plant in Joliet and delivering baked goods for the Conrad Bakery in Momence. She also worked part time in the cafeterias at Momence High School and the grade schools.

At home, she assisted her husband in his TV repair/sales business by doing the bookkeeping and answering the phone for many years. Treva was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Momence, and more recently St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Kankakee. She played the piano and organ and loved to read novels and the newspaper. In addition, she was a former member of the Eastern Star in Momence and served one year as worthy matron.

Treva was a wonderful mother to her daughter and a wonderful grandmother to her two grandchildren.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in–law, Joanne and Lee Rincker, of Frankfort; one granddaughter, Rebecca Davidsmeier, and her husband, Tom, of St. Charles; one grandson, Brian Rincker, and his wife, Meg, of Frankfort. She also is survived by 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

