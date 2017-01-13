Death notices: Jan. 13, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Jacquelyn L. Blair,</strong> 78, of Bourbonnais passed away Thursday (Jan. 12, 2017) at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.

<strong>Samuel "Sammy" Draye</strong>r, 73, of Rankin, passed away Thursday (Jan. 12, 2017) at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, Jan. 14</strong>

<strong>Wilma Wyss</strong>, 11 a.m. Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothy May Cyrier</strong>, 90, were held Jan. 12 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. James Fanale officiating. She passed away Jan.7, 2017. Entombment was in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum in Bourbonnais. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Duick, Carrie Duick-Ferenc, Mathew Bieber, Jill Alexander and David, Susan and Adam Cyrier.