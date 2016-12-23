Teresita Gall, 70, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Dec. 19, 2016) at her home.

She was born July 31, 1946, in the Philippines, the daughter of Vicente and Melodia Ceva Senor. Teresita married Joseph Gall Jr. on April 4, 1974, in the Philippines. He preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2016.

She was a postal carrier for the Kankakee Post Office.

Surviving are one son, Joseph Gall III and his girlfriend, Andrea Coil, both of Kankakee; one granddaughter, Amber Lynn Gall; four sisters, Irma (Darwin) Cordero, of California, Victoria (Loreto) Benolerao, of Kankakee, Elvira Balthazar, of California, and Rowena (Ernie) Gacayan, of California; four brothers, Nicolas (Virginia) Senor, of Kankakee, Galvin (Cheryl) Senor, of Chebanse, Eddie (Ebeth) Senor, of California, and William (Victoria) Senor, of Kankakee; several nieces and nephews; and caregiver, Nicole Roof.

In addition to her husband, preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Elsie Abing.

Visitation for Teresita Gall and Joseph Gall Jr. will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, until the noon funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Roy Jacob will officiate. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

