Bill Powers, 78, of Limestone, passed away Saturday (Dec. 17, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Wilbur and Alice Senesac Powers. He married Frances Raspolich on July 17, 1965, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Bill was vice president of Raspolich Material in Kankakee. He was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 745. He was past faithful navigator of Bishop Martin D. McNamara 4th Degree. He was past president of Limestone Park District and past president of Bishop McNamara Alumni Asscociation. He was a current trustee of the village of Limestone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. He was a gifted storyteller. He loved spending time with family and friends.

Mr. Powers served our country in the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, of Limestone; sons and daughters-in-law, Bill (Stacie) Powers, of Herscher, Joeseph (Misty) Powers, of Limestone, and Michael (Sarah) Powers, of Limestone; daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen (Jeff) Mazick, of Florence, S.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Joy (Ken) Lamontagne, of The Villages, Fla.; grandchildren, Samantha, Ethan, Andrew, Connor, Emma and Elliot Powers, and Charlie, Jack and Josephine Mazick.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Sunny Castillo officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Folds of Honor or St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.

