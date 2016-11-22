Jon Krenek

Jon J. Krenek, 46, of St. Anne, passed away Nov. 15, 2016, at his home.

He was born Dec. 23, 1969, in La Grange, the son of James and Roberta (Plachy) Krenek.

Jon was an investigative reporter for The Daily Journal, also writing about environmental issues and underprivileged topics in surrounding communities.

He enjoyed camping, canoeing, fishing and being around his close friends. Jon's favorite place was the Boundary Waters of Northern Minnesota and he volunteered his time with Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He was a fan of The Grateful Dead, attending multiple concerts each year, and was known as Uncle John to his closest friends' children.

Surviving are his fiancée, Angela Jones, of Donovan; his parents, James and Roberta Krenek, of La Grange Park; one stepdaughter, Taylor Humphries, of Braidwood; one brother, Chris Krenek, of Chicago; and many close friends who were more like family to him, Steve Adams, Joel (Cara) Fry, Brian (Bethann) Groot, Steve (Amy) Mazylewski, Jim (Diane) Minton, Steve (Cathy) Novy, Ken (Sue) Rus, Dave (Kelly) Rus and his "hippie twin," Janice McDowell.

Preceding him in death were his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 10:30 a.m. memorial service at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Gift of God Street Church in Kankakee, Friends of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness or Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation.

Please sign Jon's online guestbook at clancygernon.com.