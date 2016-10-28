Delores Cushman

Delores Anne Lauterbach Cushman, 85, of Clifton, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Oct. 23, 2016. She left her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Watseka, the daughter of Carl and Pearl (Hofer) Lauterbach. Delores was married to Don Richard Cushman for 66 years. He preceded her in death.

They have six children, Linda (Edward) Hanson, Kathy (Gary) Isley and Sue Cushman, all of Clifton, Steven (Christie) Cushman, of Gibson City, William (Renee) Cushman, of Manteno, and Cynthia (Steve) Moody, of Kankakee; 21 grandkids; 41 great-grandkids; and one great-great-grandson; one sister, Patsy (Dean) Cluver; one brother, Charles (Judy) Lauterbach; two sisters-in-law, Jean Lauterbach and Nancy (Dennis) Rabe; a brother-in-law, Franklin Van Hoveln; and her loving dog, Toby.

In addition to her husband, preceding her in death were a grandson, Steven Michael Hanson; great-grandsons, William Ailey Hanson and Taylor Joe Raines; and great-granddaughter, Jessica Jo Raines; her brother, Russell Lauterbach; and sister-in-law, Mary Van Hoveln.

She was a longtime resident of Clifton and a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Delores was well known as the foundation and heart of her family, baking cookies for birthdays and neighborhood kids who stopped by often signing the "Cookie Book," getting cookies and giving hugs. She loved making crafts and her family has ornaments that she made every year to fill their Christmas trees to keep her memory alive. Mostly, she was known for her deep faith in our God and family, love, hugs and kind words for everyone she met.

Private family services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 5, 2016, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

