Paul Andreas

Paul G. Andreas, 82, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Cissna Park, and Beatrice, Neb., passed away Sunday (Oct. 2, 2016) after battling Parkinson's Disease.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Esther Mae Andreas; his son, Paul (Shari) Andreas; daughters, Bonnie (Bruce) Soter and Nancy (Will) Darling; and grandson, Liam Darling.

Paul was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Beatrice, Neb., the son of John and Magdalene Andreas. He was the youngest of six children. Surviving siblings are Elizabeth (Leon) Decker and Edward (Betty) Andreas.

Those siblings who preceded him in death were Katharine (Ken) Boehr, John (Viola) Andreas and William (Lois Jean) Andreas.

Paul farmed in his early years in Nebraska and went on to become a carpenter. He enjoyed gardening, reading, playing cards and spending quality time with his family and friends. Paul will be missed greatly by many.

The family will be having a private memorial in November.

