George Koca

George G. Koca, 63, of Dwight, passed away Sunday (Sept. 11, 2016) at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Braidwood Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Brad Shumaker will officiate. Interment will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery in Braceville. Memorials may be the charity of the donor's choice.

