Mark Brosseau, 62, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 8, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 26, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Francis and Edna (Allain) Brosseau.

Mark married Karen Fitch on Nov. 11, 1977, in Bourbonnais.

He worked as a mechanic and Director of Transportation for Kankakee Area Special Education Cooperative, retiring in 2010 after 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, boating and hanging out with friends and family.

Surviving are his wife, of Kankakee; one son, Chad (Angie) Brosseau, of Clifton; one sister, Jacqueline (David) Hahn, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, Brian (Nancy) Allain, of New Jersey; two grandchildren, Brenden and Kaylee Brosseau; and five nieces and nephews, Gina (Russell) Rasmussen, Kathryn (Chris) Ferguson, Jenn (Lisa Chaffin) Hahn, Jennifer (Nicholas) Schaber and Danielle (Dan) Donegan.

Preceding him in death were his father; stepfather, Jerry Allain; and brother, Bruce.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

