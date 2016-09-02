Death notices: Sept. 3, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Patricia Davis Brent</strong>, 62, of Urbana, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 31, 2016) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Estelle Teresa D'Orto</strong>, 87, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away Friday (Sept. 2, 2016). A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Bobby Knight</strong>, 82, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Sept. 2, 2016) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Mary Beth Riechers</strong>, 55, of Grant Park, passed away Friday (Sept. 2, 2016) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, Sept. 3</strong>

<strong>Lorenzo R. Smith Jr.</strong>, 11 a.m. at the Lorenzo R. Smith Sustained Ability and Technology Academy, 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park

<strong>Tuesday, Sept. 6</strong>

<strong>Sandra Mead</strong>, 2 p.m. (CDT) Steinke Funeral Home, Morocco, Ind.

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Mary Louise Kaufman</strong>, 84, of East Peoria, were held Sept. 1 at Grace Bible Church in Cissna Park, with The Rev. Trey Scheffer officiating. She passed away Aug. 25, 2016. Burial was in Cissna Park Cemetery, Cissna Park. Pallbearers were Samuel, Christopher, Abigail and Esther Kaufman and Logan Bush.

Funeral services for <strong>Wayne "Whitey" E. McQuillin</strong>, 83, of Bradley, were held Aug. 31 at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee, with Dr. Edward Heck and the Rev. Cindi Schimmelpfennig officiating. He passed away Aug. 22, 2016. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Mike Joplin, Matthew Wright, Myron Jones, Dale McQuillin, Bob Massey and Jared Alvey. Honorary pallbearers were the Rev. Lowell Malliet and Dani Joplin.