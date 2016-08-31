Steven Taylor

Steven C. Taylor, 61, of Milford, passed away Sunday (Aug. 28, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 17, 1955, in Breese, the son of Vernon C. and Evelyn Marie Bretzman Taylor. They preceded him in death, in addition to one brother.

Steven married Gloria A. Meadows on Feb. 23, 1996, in Watseka. She survives. Also surviving are one son, Nicholas James Davis, of Watseka; one daughter, Samantha A. (Danny) Davis, of Watseka; four grandchildren, Danny Jr., Jayden and Ava Waller and Natalia Moser, of Milford; one stepdaughter, Kathy A. (Jesus) Martinez, of Gilman; two stepsons, Paul A. Martinez, of Onarga, and Raul (Tatiana) Martinez, of Rantoul; and 11 step-grandchildren.

Mr. Taylor was of the Lutheran faith. He was an over the road truck driver, the owner and operator of a lawn and landscaping business and enjoyed mowing.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

