Jeanette Egdorf

Jeanette A. Egdorf, 91, of Monee, passed away Friday (Aug. 26, 2016).

She was the loving sister to Marion Duensing; beloved aunt to Stephen (Elfega) Duensing, Jeffrey (Linda) Duensing and the late Kenneth Duensing; dear great-aunt to Paul Duensing, Angela Duensing, Stephanie Duensing, Lauren Patterson, Jessica Cox and Keith Duensing; great-great-aunt to Zelda Patterson; and beloved by many cousins.

Jeanette worked for 42 years at Rush Hospital as a payroll clerk and then became the manager of the gift shop. After retirement, she worked as a CNA in the Beecher area. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Church of Christs in Monee.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Monee Funeral Home, 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Highway), Monee, IL 60449. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Monee. Interment will be in St. Paul's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Monee.

