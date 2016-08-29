Death notices: Aug. 29, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Austin Barnett</strong>, 12, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 29, 2016) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Raymond Druszkowski,</strong> 56, of Grant Park, and formerly of Harvey, passed away Saturday (Aug. 27, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.

<strong>James Lindner,</strong> 59, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 28, 2016) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Valda Orwig</strong>, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Aug. 27, 2016) at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Alice R. Sampson,</strong> 96, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Aug. 26, 2016) at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Lorenzo R. Smith Jr.,</strong> 65, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 26, 2016) at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights. Funeral arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.

<strong>Steven C. Taylor</strong>, 61, of Milford, passed away Sunday (Aug. 28, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospitcal in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Tuesday, Aug. 30</strong>

<strong>Lorilee "Lori" Blumenthal</strong>, 7 p.m., Cotter Funeral Home, Momence

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Janice Coyer</strong>, 69, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 26 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with deacon Patrick Skelly officiating. She passed away Aug. 24, 2016. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Doug Broa, Robert Ochmke and Howard Peterson.

Funeral services for <strong>Lee A. Godin</strong>, 69, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 26 at All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Richard Pighini officiating. He passed away Aug. 23, 2016.

Funeral services for <strong>Francis Cleve McGregor,</strong> 89, of Bonfield, were held Aug. 26 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. He passed away Aug. 20, 2016. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Matthew, Ethan, Jake and Dylan McGregor, Justin Hampton and Brandon Kleszynski.