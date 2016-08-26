Edward Dupuis

Edward A. Dupuis, 63, of Downers Grove, passed away Aug. 19, 2016.

He was born Nov. 10, 1952, the son of Brunell and Angela Dupuis. His mother preceded him in death.

Edward was a former employee of Rocky Mountain National Park and Grand Valley Water Users Association in Colorado.

He courageously endured his battle with cancer throughout an eight-month hospitalization.

Surviving are his father; his sisters, Diane, Rosemary and Teresa; and many nieces and nephews. Edward was a dear friend of many Coloradans. He was a father figure to Elisabeth, "Pip" to Adeline and the one and only love of Denise Jarzen.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

