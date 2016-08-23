Death notices: Aug. 23, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Brigette A. Alexander</strong>, 54, of Douglasville, Ga., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Aug. 20, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Wayne McQuillin</strong>, 83, of Bradley, passed away Monday (Aug. 22, 2016) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Elizabeth Ward</strong>, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 22, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Wednesday, Aug. 24</strong>

<strong>Scott Hickey</strong>, noon, Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Anita F. Raef</strong>, 92, a lifelong resident of St. Anne and Watseka, were held Aug. 22 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. She passed away Aug. 18, 2016. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Brandon and Shaun Hansen, Riley, Maddie and Chad Spenard and Mike Monteleone.

Funeral services for <strong>Nelson Ritsema</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 20 at Faith Church in Kankakee. Burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothy M. Schaumburg,</strong> 89, of Watseka, were held Aug. 20 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Donald Love officiating. She passed away Aug. 17, 2016. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka. Pallbearers were Kyle and Brian Schaumburg, Kevin, Dennis and Todd VanHoveln, Drew Parsons and Ryan Swartz.