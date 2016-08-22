Rosalee Jameson, 79, of Pontiac, passed away Friday (Aug. 19, 2016) at 1:53 p.m. at her home, surrounded in the loving arms of her family.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private services will be held at a later date.

Rosalee was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Vienna, the daughter of John and Lela (Donnelson) Berdon. She married Robert Jameson on May, 29, 1958. He survives, of Pontiac.

Also surviving are her children, Linda (Larry) Dvorak, of Essex, Stephen (Marianna Blanford) Jameson, of New Lenox, and Lisa (Mark) Iverson, of Watford City, N.D.; brother, Doyle (Faye) Berdon, of Afton, Wyo.; sisters, Doris Berdon, of Raymore, Mo., and Sondra (Elio) Ramirez, of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Jacob (Tori Cook) Pantaleone and Andrew Pantaleone; and great-grandchildren, Justyne Pantaleone and Jadyn Pantaleone.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister in infancy, Lora Lucille Berdon.

Rosalee was a graduate of McLeansboro High School, Class of 1955, and attended Southern Illinois University. She retired from Mobile, owned RJ Relics in Wilmington for many years and started the first kindergarten program in Braceville. She enjoyed gardening and collecting hats. She was a world class traveler who enjoyed spending the winter months with her husband in Demming, N.M. She loved to spend time with her family.

Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.

Please sign his online guestbook at duffyfuneralhome.com.

(Pd)