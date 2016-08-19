Dennis Quigley

Dennis T. Quigley, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2016) at his home.

He was born April 23, 1952, the son of Edward and Mary (Todd) Quigley, in Kankakee.

Dennis was a manager at Roadway Trucking. He was an avid golfer and sports fan, especially the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and NASCAR. He was a past member of the ELKS Country Club and member of Knights of Columbus. He also attended Southern Illinois University.

Surviving are one son, Jesse Quigley; one sister, Deborah (Brian) Mayo, of Bel Air, Md.; one aunt, Catherine Grinis, of Chicago; three nephews, Brandon, Colin and Austin Mayo.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

