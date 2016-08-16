Mary Ann Coats, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. The Rev. Montele Crawford will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Mary was born Aug. 3, 1948, in Earle, Ark., the daughter of Isaac and Lucy Townsend Coats. She was employed as a factory worker in Cairo, where she resided before moving to Kankakee to be with family. She had been a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Cairo, under the leadership of the Rev. Donald Topp Sr. She enjoyed cooking, watching westerns, loved children and being with her church family.

Surviving are her son, Maurice Johnson, of Cairo; sisters, Levern Robinson, of Newark, N.J., Caroline Herman and Ethel (Willie) Flynn, all of Kankakee; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Clarence and Joetta Powell; sister, Shirley Coats; niece, Debra Ann Coats; nephew, Stephen Robinson; and brother-in-law, James Robinson.

