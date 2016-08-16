Dolores Bales

Dolores P. Bales, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Aug. 13, 2016) at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home.

She was born Dec. 25, 1931, in Kankakee, the daughter of Paul and Freida Rankin Gadbois. Dolores married Lucius Bales on March 11, 1950, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2014.

Dolores was a homemaker and had been employed by Hostess Bakery and Kroger. She enjoyed playing cards. Dolores was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and was devoted to her family.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Barry and Dawn Bales, of Bourbonnais, and Phillip and Heidi Bales, of Greensboro, N.C.; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Debbie and Randy Barber, of Ashkum, and Cindy and John Tracy, of Foristell, Mo.; one brother, James Gadbois, of Lompoc, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Jamie Schloendorf; one sister, Maxine Neblock; and one brother, Raymond Gadbois.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee. Entombment will follow in Mound Grove Mausoleum in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

