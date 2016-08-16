Death notices: Aug. 16, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Vanilla Hudson</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 14, 2016) at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>William Hughes Jr.</strong>, 74, of Hopkins Park, passed away Sunday (Aug. 14, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.

<strong>Daniel F. Ohrt</strong>, 64, of Bonfield, passed away Sunday (Aug. 14, 2016) at Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Juanita Tincher</strong>, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 15, 2016) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes.

<strong>Dennis R. Yohnka</strong>, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 15, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Wednesday, Aug. 17</strong>

<strong>Elaine Squellati</strong>, 11 a.m. Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 East McArdle Road, Coal City

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for the <strong>Rev. Carol Lynn Beaney,</strong> 60, of Crescent City, were held Aug. 15 at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Deborah Bell officiating. She passed away Aug. 6, 2015. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Graveside services for <strong>Virginia Scheller</strong>, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 15 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Lance Hurley officiating. She passed away Aug. 8, 2016.