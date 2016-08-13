Virginia 'Jenny' Scheller

Virginia M. "Jenny" Scheller, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Aug. 8, 2016) at River North of Bradley.

She was born Dec. 12, 1927, in Waggoner, the daughter of John and Talka (Rothemel) Lange. Jenny married Harold "Red" Scheller on Feb. 17, 1945, in Litchfield. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 1996.

Jenny retired in 1988 from Riverside Medical Center, where she was an anesthesia tech. She was a member of the Moose. Jenny also was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards and taking walks.

Surviving are one son, Harold "Harry" (Patt) Scheller, of Pawnee; two daughters, Connie (Dale) Wheeler, of Bourbonnais, and Robyn Romano, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Alice Koniak, of Gillespie, and June Hawkins, of Seattle, Wash.; 10 grandchildren, Renee (Jim) Conway, Robin (Brett) Burson, Aaron Wheeler, Jason Wheeler, Lora Scheller, Debra (Chase) Zajc, Jill (Damian) Bilyard, Stacey (Alex) Coyne, Kelsey (Lance) Estabrook and Cara Romano; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William, Raymond and Joseph Lange; two sisters, Mae Cleeton and Edna Brammel; and a daughter, Jackie Wheeler.

Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Immediately after visitation, a graveside service will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)