Lawrence 'June-E' Simington Jr.

Lawrence "June-E" Cornelius Simington Jr., 42, of Aroma Park, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer, on Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2016) at home in Aroma Park.

He enjoyed "Star Wars," grilling out and spending time with his beloved fiancée, friends and family.

June-E will forever be remembered by his loving fiancée, Randi Cantu; his three daughters and one son; his parents, Larry and Irma Simington; his brother, LaShaun Simington; his sisters, Laraine (Fernando) Hernandez, Laura (Patrick) Simington and Lorrie Simington; his nieces and nephews; his grandmother, Eva Vallejo; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his brother, Lamar Carlos Simington; two cousins, Fred Price and Crystal Zavala; his grandparents, Earl and Margaret Simington and Manuel Vallejo; two uncles, Bobby Hannon and Earl "Duncan" Simington Jr.; and an aunt, Marie Simington.

Visitation was Friday afternoon at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

