Tedra Campbell

Tedra J. Campbell, 89, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born March 10, 1927, in Pontiac, the daughter of William and Lucille (Schlosser) Wulffe. Tedra was a graduate of Joliet Junior College and attended the University of Illinois. She married Robert Campbell on Feb. 4, 1950. He preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2008.

Tedra was a homemaker and full-time volunteer. Mrs. Campbell represented Wesley United Methodist Church (WUMC) in a multitude of ways. She was a member of its Interfaith Sewing Group since 1971, serving as its chair/co-chair from 1978-2008. Other church involvement included serving as Sunday school superintendent, teaching Sunday school for not just the children, but also the adults, and Vacation Bible School; served and chaired several committees; editor of weekly church newsletter; Lay Member to Annual Conference; Child Advocate; wrote church history and brochures; led "Growing through Grief" classes; and mentor for Wesley MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers). She also was a member of Wesley United Methodist Women since 1960, holding several offices including president for 11½ yrs. While being a member, she helped to bring the following activities: Bread of Life Box for Salvation Army; The Sewing Table; "Shower for Mary;" and as part of the Interfaith Sewing Group, started The Christmas Project, known as "See What Love Can Do!" She was the first lay person to help administer in baptism services. She was co-organizer in the "Meals on Wheels" program for WUMC. Along with her late husband, Robert, they were awarded the "Special Mission Recognition" award in 2007.

At the district level for her church, she served on committees and conference task forces. She was a member of the Church Women United in the Kankakee Area since 1960, where she served on local board and committee for two State Assemblies. In 1998, she was the first member of the Kankakee Area unit to be awarded the national honor of "Valiant Women." Other areas of service included serving as vice president for Pontiac District United Methodist Women; helped start "Helping Hands" at 1st Presbyterian Church in Peotone; named 2001 Woman in Mission for Iroquois Rivers District United Methodist Woman; and represented her church on a county committee that brought movie ratings to Kankakee theaters.

Within the community, Tedra was elected as a trustee for the Bradley Public Library Board in 1979, serving continuously through 2008. During her tenure, she was instrumental in the construction of the current library building on North Street. In 1983, she started serving the board as its secretary. In 2007, she received the Bradley Library Trustee Leadership Award. She also was a charter member of the Kankakee Chapter for Freedom of Residency and worked to pass the referendum to build Bradley Central School.

In her spare time, she enjoyed her family, sewing, knitting, crocheting and crafts. Her two most favorite pastimes were reading and traveling with family, where she traveled to all 50 states and most National Parks and wrote extensive travel logs of each trip, both domestic and abroad.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Gordon (Diane) Campbell, of Bradley; and three grandchildren, Major Michelle Campbell, of Champaign, Nichole Campbell, of Bradley, and Brandon Campbell, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, William; one sister, Jean Kaluzny; and one brother, Richard Wulffe.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Julie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or the wishes of the family.

