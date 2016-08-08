Roger Beaver

Roger L. Beaver, 64, of Ashkum, passed away Thursday (Aug. 4, 2016) at his home.

He was born June 18, 1952, in St. Anne, the son of Wallace and Alvera (Sirois) Beaver.

Roger proudly served our country in the U.S. Army while stationed in Germany as a helicopter mechanic.

He married Deby Murray on Sept. 15, 1972. She preceded him in death on Sept. 4, 2008.

Roger worked at A.O. Smith as a maintenance mechanic for 14 years and then joined the carpenter Local 496, from which he retired.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Shawn (Kim) Beaver, of Lynchburg, Tenn., and two daughters, Trina Calhoun (Kevin Nordmeyer), of Chebanse, and Brandi Beaver (Mario Mata), of Streamwood; six grandchildren, Jordan Calhoun, Nicholas Calhoun, Hailey Beaver, Colin Calhoun, Lucas Beaver and Korbyn Nordmeyer; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Joyce (Paul) Hosier, of Dwight, and Zandra Cohen, of St. Anne; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Wallace (Shari) Beaver, of Wilmington, and Robert Beaver, of St. Anne.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, William Beaver.

Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Memorials may be made to the grandchildren's education fund.

