Jeanne Levin

Jeanne R. Levin, 68, of Carmel, Ind., passed away July 29, 2016.

She was born May 4, 1948, in Kankakee, the daughter of Orville L. and Rita N. (Noonan) Regnier. Her parents preceded her in death.

Jeanne received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Kentucky. She was able to combine her passion for children and nursing as a school nurse for 21 years with Carmel-Clay Schools.

Surviving are her loving husband of 46 years, Col. (R) Ronald Levin; daughter, Kristin (Jason) Shuler; two grandchildren, Alexandra and Benjamin; sister, Joan (Paul) Germano; and a brother, James (Jan) Regnier.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, until the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road, Carmel, Ind. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Canine Companions for Independence.

