Rita Clark

Rita Katheleen Clark, 62, of Elizabethtown, Ky., passed away Saturday (July 30, 2016) at Kindred Hospital, Louisville, Ky.

Mrs. Clark had a special love for her husband and a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. She and her husband enjoyed traveling in their camper together.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Floyd and Ruth Smith; one sister, Mary Smith; a grandson, Lucas Hansen; and a niece, Stephanye Clark.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn A. Clark, of Elizabethtown, Ky.; three children, Jeremy J. Crawford, Lorraine Florio, Katheleen Davis, all of Illinois; five siblings, Floyd Smith, Sharon Yeisley, John Smith, Louis Smith and Thomas Smith; 20 grandchildren, Zoe, Miranda, Harley, Kaden, Xavier, Kylie, Logan, James Jr., Gage, Adian, Kayla, Morgen, Breaunna, Christopher, Michelle, Mike Jr., R.J., Jacque, Kaitlyn and Michael; along with a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Coffey and Chism Funeral Home in Vine Grove, Ky. Additional visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday until the 1 p.m. funeral services at the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, Ky.

Please sign her online guestbook at coffeyandchism.com.

(Pd)