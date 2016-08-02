DeLoris Wolterstorff

DeLoris Jean Wolterstorff (nee Van Drunen), 87, of Momence, passed away Sunday (July 31, 2016) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Momence Funeral Chapel, 203 N. Locust St., Momence, with the Rev. Rick Kiekintveld officiating. Private burial will be in Skyline Memorial Park, Garden of Devotion, Monee.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Christian Services of Chicago or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

DeLoris was born Sept. 28, 1928, in Worthington, Minn., the daughter of Luke and Anna Riemersma Van Drunen. She married Nicolas "Nick" Wolterstorff Jr., of Rushmore, Minn., on March 17, 1949. They moved to Momence in March 1957 after eight years of farming in Minnesota and Iowa. Nick preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2010.

She had five children, Nancy and Rick Kiekintveld, Grandville, Mich., Gordon (deceased, 1994) and Mary Anne Wolterstorff, Bourbonnais, Darla Wolterstorff, Bourbonnais, Ronda "Roni" and William Peters, Peotone, Angela and Fred Caldwell, Momence, and Robert Veld, Manteno. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, Joel (Stacey) Kiekintveld, Anchorage, Alaska, Eric (Kristin) Kiekintveld, Grandville, Mich., Rachel Mellema, Grandville, Mich., Jessica (Cory) Surdam, Ada, Mich., Matthew (April) Wolterstorff, Amarillo, Texas, Erin Wolterstorff, Bourbonnais, Scott Veld, Kentwood, Mich., Rachel Veld, Kentwood, Mich., Nicolas "Nick" Veld, Manteno, Jennifer (Jon) Luckman, Fairbury; and 11 great-grandchildren.

DeLoris had two brothers and one sister, Leland (Dutch) and Jeanette Van Drunen, Mobile, Ala., Dennis and Marge Van Drunen, Winona, Minn., and Cynthia and Darwin Houtsma (both deceased), Artesia, Calif.

Her Wolterstorff siblings include Herb and Dorothy Wolterstorff, Flandreau, S.D., Cornie and Audrey Wolterstorff, Ocheyedan, Iowa, Pete and Tena Wolterstorff, Fridley, Minn., Julia and Gary (deceased) Dykstra, Sheldon, Iowa, Nellie and Bob Frieling (both deceased), formerly of New Lenox, Jeanette Wolterstorff (deceased), formerly of Worthington, Minn., Katherine and Bernie Vander Veen (both deceased), formerly of Worthington, Minn., William and Janice Wolterstorff, Worthington, Minn., Matilda and Gary (deceased) Vander Sloot, Austin, Texas, Ruth and Gene DeBeer, Ellsworth, Minn., and Jim and Marla Wolterstorff, Big Rapids, Minn.

DeLoris had several jobs throughout her life, retiring in 1989 from the Momence School District as a cafeteria aide. Her favorite job, which she felt was her sole purpose in life, was being a godly wife and mother. For many years, the Wolterstorff home welcomed several foster children. DeLoris and her family were active volunteers at Unity Christian School, Momence. She was a member of the Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church, formerly known as the Momence Christian Reformed Church.

