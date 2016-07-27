Death notices: July 27, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Harvey Jarvis</strong>, 89, of Watseka, passed away on Tuesday (July 26, 2016) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Eloise M. Kinkade</strong>, 95, of Piper City, and formerly of Pontiac, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Monday (July 25, 2016) at the Piper City Rehab and Living Center in Piper City. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Reilly-Redenius Funeral Home in Piper City.

<strong>Jean A. Parlin</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, passed away on Monday (July 25, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Thursday, July 28</strong>

<strong>James Allen</strong>, 10 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Graveside services for <strong>Gerald B. Clair</strong>, 78, of Clifton, were held July 26 at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. He passed away July 21, 2016.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert A. Pitzer Jr.</strong>, 56, of Milford, were held July 26 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Terry Cooper officiating. He passed away July 21, 2016. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford. Pallbearers were Jeff Jaskula, Drake Carmical, Joe and Mike Curtis, Tony Pitzer, and Jordan Loughry.

Funeral services for <strong>Brenda Surprenant,</strong> 56, of Chebanse, were held July 26 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Lance Hurley officiated. She passed away July 22, 2016. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse. Pallbearers were Kirk St. John, Bobby Leek, Austin Smith, Laura Surprenant, Dave Norvell and Jeremy Sparenberg.