Sylvia Kuta

Sylvia K. Kuta, 88, of New Port Richey, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais, Flossmoor, Indiana Harbor, and Gary, Ind., passed away Monday (July 11, 2016).

Surviving are her son, Gary Kuta; two daughters, Kathryn Kuta and Linda (Charles) Gray; and brother, Daniel (Barbara) Kuzman.

Preceding her in death was her husband: Edward W. Kuta.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Geisen Funeral, Cremation and Reception Centre, 606 E 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, Ind.

Please sign her online guestbook at geisenfuneralhome.com.

(Pd)