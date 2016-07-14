Richard 'Dick' Kozuch

Richard "Dick" Frank Kozuch, 71, of Manteno, went to his eternal home on July 12, 2016.

He was the son of Frank and Edna (Wnent) Kozuch, born Feb. 13, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

He is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Karen Cunnington Kozuch; and daughters, Kathy (Steve) Daub, of Ankeny, Iowa, and Valerie (Dave) Yaros, of Glen Ellyn. He had three beloved grandchildren, Hunter Daub, Jett Yaros and Ava Yaros. His sister, Theresa (Troy) Jurs, of Manteno, also survives.

After graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Dick opened and managed Eagle Food Stores in Bradley and Kankakee. He went on to become a district manager before he retired in 2010.

He was an athlete his entire life, avid golfer and loyal Chicago sports fan. Dick enjoyed managing the Manteno Golf Club for two years. He was known in the community for his collection of more than 4,000 logo golf balls and vintage cars. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Manteno since moving to the area in 1975. While there, he became a Fourth Degree volunteer of the Knights of Columbus, and served in several offices including Grand Knight. In 2011, he was named "Citizen of the Year" by the Manteno Historical Society.

Dick loved spending quality time with his family and friends, hosting many cookouts and pool

parties at his home, and holidays were extra special for him.

Preceding him in death were his parent; and a sister, Christine Hanley.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Brown Funeral Home in Manteno. A prayer service, and anyone who would like to make a tribute to Dick, will begin at 7:30. A celebration of life Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Church in Manteno. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to VITAS Innovative Hospice Care of Tinley Park.

Please sign his online guestbook at brownfhmanteno.com.

