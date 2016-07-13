Marguerite Wisniewski

Marguerite Eileen Wisniewski, 95, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 11, 2016) at her home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. A rosary will be said at 10:40 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Mrs. Wisniewski was a homemaker. She was born May 6, 1921, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Frank Oliver and Marguerite Ann Stein.

Marguerite was described by her family as having a quiet and loving soul, who loved God and family above all else.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Edward Adam Wisniewski, whom she married Jan. 19, 1952, at 14 Holy Martyrs Catholic Church in Baltimore, Md.

Surviving are five sons, Robert Wisniewski, of Momence, Richard Wisniewski, of Lithonia, Ga., James Wisniewski, of Bradley, Donald (Patricia) Wisniewski, of Springfield, and Ronald Wisniewski, of Kankakee; four daughters, Janice Coates, of Kankakee, Joan (Mike) DeSelm, of Omaha, Neb., Barbara Viers of Boise, Idaho, and Carol (Steve) Kohon of Johnsburg, Ill.; One sister, Joan Mersinger, of Berlin, Md.; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were four brothers, Frank, Robert, Walter and Bernard.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley online at hkvcares.org or St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kankakee online at stpatrickkankakee.com.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)