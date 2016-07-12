Shirley Wonders

Shirley M. Wonders, 95, of Lake Zurich, and formerly of Wilmington, passed away Saturday (July 9, 2016) at Silverado Memory Care in Lake Zurich.

Born Feb. 6, 1921, in Morris, Shirley Mae was a daughter of Carl John and Martha G. (Busaytis) Onsen. She was raised and educated in Gardner and graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington High School with the class of 1938. Shirley was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Wilmington, Dorcas Chapter 5 Order of the Eastern Star in Manteno and the Chapter GK, P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) of Wilmington. She greatly enjoyed traveling and cherished trips to Egypt, Europe, Scandinavia and cruising to Alaska.

Survivors include her son, Dale A. (Tina) Wonders, of Lake Zurich; two grandchildren, Brian Wonders and Stephanie Wonders; stepson, Warren Wonders, of Joliet; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Alvin (1972); sisters, Doris Lowy and Marjorie Schultz; brothers, Dean Onsen and Dale Onsen; and her stepdaughter, Karren Wonders.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, in Wilmington. Private family graveside services and burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington. The Rev. Thomas Kingery from the First United Methodist Church in Wilmington will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington, Kuzma Care Cottage or the Alzheimer's Association.

Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.

(Pd)