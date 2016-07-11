Linda Faber

Linda L. Faber, 70, of Limestone, passed away Saturday (July 9, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, to join her Lord and Savior.

She was born July 20, 1945, the daughter of Leo and Laura McHie Lewis, of Peotone, where she grew up on the family farm. On that farm, Linda learned her love of canning, cooking and caring for the animals, especially Holstein cows and dogs.

Linda graduated from Peotone High School in 1963, Kankakee Community College and Governors State University, eventually leading to a master's degree in speech communication.

She married Richard Faber on Sept. 19, 1978, in Chicago. Together, they raised four children, Desiree (Tom) McCoy, of Kankakee, Jodie (Darrin) Shields, of Momence, Sheree Birkenmeyer, of Wildwood, Mo., and Douglas (Anne) Faber of Apex, N.C.

She and Richard lived in Kankakee during their entire married life and were very active at St. Mary's Church and then at St. Patrick's Church.

Linda held many different jobs during her life including waitressing at the Kankakee Country Club, working at Jewel in the bake shop and various positions at the Kankakee Co-Op and Kankakee School District 111.

She continued her career at Shapiro Center as a speech and hearing specialist for 18 years, finally retiring because of illness.

Linda had numerous interests and hobbies. When her children were younger, she served as a Girl Scout leader and a 4-H leader. She also led the children's choir at St. Mary's Church. She was an avid Bishop McNamara Football fan and worked concessions and bingo.

She was known for her love of traveling and has been to all 50 states, four continents and 25 countries. She published two travel articles in the Daily Journal.

Linda traveled with her husband and sometimes with girlfriends. Linda's other hobbies included hosting parties, cooking, painting and attending musicals, country concerts and visiting fairs.

Linda belonged to the "Red Hat Chatter Hatters" Red Hat club, Kankakee Kultivators, St. Patrick's Church, and was a longtime hospice volunteer. She previously served on the Kankakee County Board and the Kankakee County Board of Health.

In addition to her children, surviving are her husband, of Limestone; her grandchildren, Hannah and Canton Faber, and Brandon, Sarah, Caitlin and Karoline Birkenmeyer.

She also leaves behind one brother, Leo (Karen) Lewis, of Watseka; and one sister, Lorie Lewis, of London, England; two uncles, Richard (Aline) McHie, of Kankakee, and Howard Lewis; and one aunt, Adeline Lewis Cann, of Peotone. Also surviving are many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her beloved dachshund, "Sissy."

Preceding her in death are her parents and grandparents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The Rev. John Peeters will celebrate the Mass.

Interment will follow at Limestone Cemetery, Limestone Township.

Memorials may be made to the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary or for Masses at St. Patrick Church.

