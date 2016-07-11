Elsie Hooper

Elsie E. Hooper, 84, of Wilmington, and formerly of Symerton, passed away July 8, 2016, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road, in Wilmington. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Kingery officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Wilmington. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington Building Fund.

Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.