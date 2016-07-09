Marilyn Granger

Marilyn Lucille Madge Granger, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 2, 2016) at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee

.

She was born May 26, 1949, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Pierre P. and Mary I. Wibbenmeyer Granger.

Marilyn worked at KCTC and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. She participated in the Special Olympics and also had participated in the River Valley Special Recreation Program.

Surviving are one sister and brother-in-law, Elise and Bruce Williams, of Dixon; nieces and nephews, Kent and Heidi Williams, of Elgin, and Elizabeth Williams, of Dixon; great-nieces and great-nephews, Hailey, Emily and Aubrey Williams, all of Elgin, and Aeriss and Tanner Williams, both of Dixon; and her special caregiver, Rosa Silva, of Bourbonnais.

The family would like to thank all of those who have helped care for Marilyn throughout her life; especially Sr. Inga, Carolyn Meyers and Scot Bowers.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one nephew, Kyle Williams.

Funeral Mass was held Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley with interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the KCTC Residential Program.

