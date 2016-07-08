Norma Montalta

Norma M. Montalta, 85, of Aroma Park, passed away Tuesday (July 5, 2016) at Peachtree Hospice in Fort Smith, Ark.

She was born Aug. 29, 1930, in St. Anne, the daughter of Raymond and Myrtle Pittman Styck.

Norma married Donald J. Montalta on Sept. 25, 1948, in Aroma Park. He preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2013.

Norma was a retired employee of Dr. Kenneth Pangle's office. She was a member of Aroma Park United Methodist Church. She enjoyed doing puzzles and had been a 4-H leader for 50 years.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Wendy Montalta, of Aroma Park; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jerry Peerbolte, of Fort Smith, Ark.; one sister, Bettie Appelberg, of Navarre, Fla.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Donald; and one sister, Virginia Montalta.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Interment will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery.

