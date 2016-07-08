Muriel "Fluffy" Strassenburg, 85, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (July 6, 2016) at her home.

She was born Nov. 14, 1930, in Lockport, the daughter of Edward and Myrtle Carlock Norton. Her first husband, Vaughn Klenz, preceded her in death in 1993. Later, she married Howard Strassenburg; he preceded her in death in 2003.

Fluffy enjoyed traveling, shopping, collecting hats and going out to eat. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and Chicago Bears fan. Fluffy had been a nurse for 40 years.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Butch Lanoue, of Manteno; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Hope Kenney, of Pinehurst, N.C., and Joy and Bill Blogg, of Goodyear, Ariz.; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Edward Jr. and Phyllis Norton, of Lockport, and Virginia Norton, of Shorewood; 10 grandchildren, Tiffany (Benjamin) Ortega, Dr. Douglas Lanoue, Randall (Andrew Watterson) Lanoue, Jacob Lanoue, Zachary Lanoue, Mary Lanoue, Jenna Lanoue, Benjamin Lanoue, Matthew Lanoue and Kaleb Lanoue; three great-grandchildren, Bety Ortega, John Paul Ortega, Gianna Ortega and one great-grandson on the way; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Vearl Brouillet.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Ronald Norton.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. memorial service on Sunday, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Inurnment will be at a later date in Lockport City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus.

